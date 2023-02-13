First Alert Weather Day (Tuesday A.M.)

Good morning! A few showers are passing through the lowlands early on this Monday, along with some light mountain snow in the Coast Range & the Cascades. Our snow level is relatively high this morning, but will dip quite a bit today. Showers will ramp up this morning, and the snow level will fall to about 2,000 feet. Showers that pass through between this morning and the early afternoon will produce downpours and could contain hail. The air may be just unstable enough to support a brief thunderstorm. Later today, the snow level will dip to about 1,000-1,500 feet. Expect accumulating snow in the Coast Range & the Cascades, but still mainly rain showers in the lowlands. Showers will gradually taper off heading into this evening, but isolated stuff could still be around. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s up & down the I-5 corridor, and will continue to fall heading into Tuesday morning. Things get more interesting as we head into midnight.

A short-wave will ramp up the showers once again between midnight and sunrise Tuesday. These showers will likely fall in the form of snow for all of us. Heavier bands of showers will help cool the ground surface, so the cities/locations that see the heavier showers earlier should see greater snowfall totals. Due to the scattered nature of the showers, not everyone will see sticking snow (at least right away). Showers will continue to pass through, bringing between a dusting to 2 inches of snow to the lowlands (including the coast). All of us need to be prepared for at least a few hours of winter traveling conditions. The greatest impacts will occur above 1,000 feet, where temperatures will be cooler for a longer stretch of time.

Showers will quickly come to an end by the late morning Tuesday. Sunshine will melt a lot of the snow away, with the exception to the spots that pick up 2 inches or more. Highs will reach the low 40s in our western valleys, but temps will fall into the 20s Tuesday night. Icy and/or partially snow covered roads can be expected Wednesday morning.

Today is going to be a difficult day to drive through the Coast Range & the Cascades, where almost every locations will pick up significant snow. Both mountain ranges are under a Winter Storm Warning through 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Elevations above 2,000 feet in the Coast Range are forecast to pick up 6-12″ of snow, with 2-6″ between 1,000-2,000 feet. Even higher totals are forecast in the Cascades. Elevations above 4,000 feet should end up with about 12-18 inches of snow, and the foothills are likely to receive 6-12 inches. Anyone situated below 1,000 feet west of the Cascades could end up with a dusting to 2 inches by sunrise Tuesday. This is why the coast & our interior valleys are under a Winter Weather Advisory between tonight & Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will be pretty calm, with a gradual warming trend. Our next chance of showers & mountain snow will return around Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on the forecast, and have a great week!

