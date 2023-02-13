Friends, drinks, good times and food at Portland Super Bowl parties

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Super Bowl Sunday may be all about football, but in Portland, that goes hand in hand with friends, family, drinks and a good time.

Bars across the Portland area hosted Super Bowl watch parties on Sunday afternoon, such as the Silver Dollar Saloon and Pizza Co.

Behind their doors were fans for both sides of the aisle, Chiefs and Eagles alike.

“Go birds,” Jen Reynolds shouted. “I bleed green!”

“Coming back is always better than the setback,” Gettis said. “Let’s go chiefs!”

Adam, working behind the bar, called it a divided crowd.

“Seeing a lot of Eagles fans,” he said looking around the bar, “a lot of Chiefs fans. So, I can’t really tell who has the advantage here. We’re always expecting this day of the year. Money’s always good. Customers are great and are very thankful and grateful to be out.”

Adam said Super Bowl Sunday has three things in common from behind the bar: beer, wings and margaritas.

“It just makes it that much more enjoyable,” Reynolds said. “It’s relaxing.”

Aside from the drinks and game, Adam said there’s some behind the scenes action going on too.

“We’ve got some betting going on. People are excited to make money.”

For Eagles fan Reyonlds, growing up in Philadelphia, this shot to win the Super Bowl is a big deal.

“I’ve been a little anxious all morning, but for a good reason. It’s exciting!”

Gettis, rooting for the Chief’s and representing his favorite player and friend from college, Jerrick McKinnon, he said that excitement could be heartbreaking or heartwarming

“I’m confident in my brother,” Gettis said smiling. “He’s going to get the job done. We’re definitely going to celebrate once we take that trophy.”

