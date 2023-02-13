Man seriously injured after being hit by van in Hillsboro
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital early Monday morning after they were hit by a van in Hillsboro.
The crash happened at Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast Stucki Avenue at about 5:41 a.m. Police say the pedestrian, a man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and has life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene.
Northeast Cornell Road will be closed between Northeast Stucki Avenue and Northeast Amberglen Parkway for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.