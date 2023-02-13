Mt. Hood shops, visitors prepare for biggest snow since December

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - Mountain adventure shops and visitors said the predicted dump of fresh snow on Monday is welcome news.

Local rental shops said many people are calling ahead to make plans for the upcoming days.

Mt. Hood shops said business has been pretty good this year, but more snow is always good news.

“We already have people calling us so much for rentals, which is unusual for this late in the season, especially mid-week so we’re really excited about that,” Autym Shafer, manager at Next Adventure, said.

And visitors said they’re equally as excited.

“More snow’s the better. Every day with more snow you can’t complain,” Bryce Howell, a snowboarder, said.

Visitors said they’re already making plans to make a trip back if Mt. Hood does get a good dumping of snow.

“We’re coming up next weekend and it’s supposed to be coming down as well,” Gradie Thompson, a snowboarder, said.

Next adventure said they’re getting a lot of calls from first-timers asking questions about how to plan for their trip to the mountain.

“Getting out on to the mountain for the first time ever, so we’re helping them with their adventure,” Shafer said.

But those more experienced riders said the fresh powder is key when trying new tricks on the slopes.

“It doesn’t hurt when you fall,” Thompson said. “We’ve started doing some jumps, so that’s fun, getting some air. Sometimes eating it.”

But everyone said just enjoying the fresh snow and having fun is what it’s really all about.

“Just being out there, having a good time, and not worrying about anything else except where you’re at right then and there,” Howell said.

Ski resorts said to check their website for the latest on conditions and operations.

