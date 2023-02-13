Multnomah Co. opening warming shelters ahead of First Alert Weather Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County on announced the opening of warming shelters ahead of what’s forecasted to be a cold and possibly snowy Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Due to the fact that some people will see snow on roads in the lowlands Tuesday morning, FOX 12 is calling it a First Alert Weather Day.

The county says they will open three shelters starting at 8 p.m. Monday:

Arbor Lodge: 7440 North Denver Avenue, Portland

Imago Dei: 1302 Southeast Ankeny Street, Portland

Multnomah County East: 600 Northeast 8th Street, Gresham

Free rides to the warming shelters will be available by calling 2-1-1. No one will be turned away and pets are allowed, the county says. TriMet will also not turn away anyone seeking a ride to a warming center.

All three locations will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The good news is that it’s not going to be an ice storm or a day-long snow event. Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says we can expect anything to thaw out and melt in the valleys by Tuesday afternoon.

