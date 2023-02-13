OLCC President announces resignation amid ethics violation investigation

PORTLAND, ORE. (KPTV) - The president of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Steve Marks, announced his resignation Monday, according to Governor Tina Kotek’s office.

The announcement comes amid a criminal investigation into the OLCC’s ethical violations.

SEE ALSO: Criminal investigation launched into alleged ethics violations by OLCC staff

Governor Tina Kotek released a statement Friday requesting Marks’s resignation and new leadership in the organization.

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws,” Kotek said in a statement. “I urge the commission to install new leadership and remove the managers and executive leadership who have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves.”

Marks previously refuted claims that he broke state law but admitted that he benefitted from special treatment in getting whiskey.

