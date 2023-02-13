Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a city that has been plagued with rampant property crim, Portland’s international airport has not been spared.

Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100 cars and trucks stolen from airport parking lots.

In September 2022, Vince Rosauer parked his car in PDX’s long-term parking garage ahead of high business trip to Arizona. While traveling, he got a call from his neighbor who told him his home had been broken into. At first, Rosauer thought he had been randomly targeted, but after his flight back to Portland, he began to piece together what happened.

“I’m at the airport and I know exactly where I parked my car because I always park it in the same area. And my car’s not there,” said Rosauer.

Airport security informed him that his car had been driven out of the parking garage two nights before. Thinking the garage was secure, Rosauer left his keys in the center console, taking only a spare with him on the plane.

“When I’m going to three cities, I don’t like to bring my keys with me in case I lose them. Right? Because it’s the keys to everything,” said Rosauer.

But now the thieves had the keys to his home and his truck, which they also stole, along with everything they could grab from his house, including a safe with all of his personal documents.

While Rosauer’s exact situation is unique, he is far from alone in going from airline passenger to unsuspecting theft victim. According to the Port of Portland, there were 123 vehicles stolen from airport-operated parking garages in 2022, up from 49 in 2021. Twenty-nine of those vehicles were stolen from airport parking garages.

While those numbers represent only a fraction of total parking transactions for the airport system, they are significant for those who returned to an empty parking space.

“When you park you car on the sixth level of an international airport, I guess you just assume that you’re going to be safe, that your car is going to be safe,” said Rosauer.

Rosauer eventually recovered his vehicles, which he said had been trashed. He continues to grapple with weekly attempts to steal his identity.

So far, Rosauer said, he is not aware of anyone who has been arrested in connection to his case.

