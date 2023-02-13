Portland-based 142nd Wing guards US airspace from Canada to California

By Anna Katayama
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The fighter jets that protect the airspace over the northwest United States are based right here in Portland.

Members of the 142nd Wing are tasked with protecting an area that runs from southern Canada all the way down into northern California.

Recent developments including the Chinese spy balloon and other unidentified objects shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace are putting a sharper focus on the 142nd Wing’s mission. Crews there were on duty even on Super bowl Sunday, ready to respond should they be needed.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Thomason is a fighter pilot of 12 years who flies the F15C Eagle.

He says, “It’s always a little tough to be away from the family on days like today or the holiday but we’re used to it.”

A spokesperson for the Oregon Air National Guard wouldn’t confirm whether or not NORAD had requested any assistance in recent days. They only say they are ready to carry out any mission NORAD requires.

Fighter pilots from the Portland Air National Guard base have been flying night training missions in recent weeks. Their last session wrapped up a few days ago on Feb. 9.

