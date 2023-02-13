Portland man arrested for stolen car, officer investigated for use of force

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a man in connection to a car theft Saturday night.

At about 9:19 p.m. a Public Safety Support Specialist responded to a report of a stolen car parked on Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue under I-405. He arrived to find the stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the engine running and a man inside.

The PS3 called for backup and they surrounded the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Brian Bruman. An officer asked Bruman to get out of the car, but he did not listen. Another officer saw a knife in the car and safely got it out.

Bruman started to use the car to push the police cars and drive away, but officers deflated his tires. When he was not able to escape, Bruman reached toward the floorboard. An officer then hit Bruman on the side of the head with his police shotgun, giving officers an opportunity to pull him out of the car and arrest him.

After searching the car, police found a replica semi-automatic handgun made to look like a real gun.

Bruman was taken to the hospital for his injury and the possibility that he had taken drugs. He was kept at the hospital for observation and released early Monday morning.

At about 3 a.m., Bruman was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on an arrest warrant out of Washington County. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office is considering additional charges.

Portland Police is conducting an internal investigation into the use of force by the officer in this incident. The case will then go before the Police Review Board which includes community members and representatives from the Independent Review Division. No officer discharged or fired their weapons.

“I am thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “As with any use of force, this incident will be thoroughly reviewed and we will release additional information when it is appropriate to do so.”

The officer being investigated has been placed on paid administrative leave as per policy.

