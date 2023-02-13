Portland police seek help finding missing 75-year-old woman with dementia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Alexander was reported missing early Monday morning. Police said she had stepped outside of her care facility in the 1300 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue to get some fresh air and left the backyard through an opened gate. There was one reported sighting of her in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

According to police, Alexander has been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.

She is described as African-American, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds (she is thinner than in the photo provided, according to police). She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater and blue jeans. Police said she has a bruise on her forehead and a black eye from a recent fall.

Police are asking anyone who sees Alexander to call 911 immediately.

