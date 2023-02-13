Portland will require new residential and mixed use buildings to be EV ready

New buildings will have to be constructed with electric vehicle charging in mind.
Rebecca DeWhitt charges her electric vehicle in the driveway of the Portland, Ore., home she...
Rebecca DeWhitt charges her electric vehicle in the driveway of the Portland, Ore., home she rents on Sept. 30, 2022. DeWhitt and her partner aren't allowed to use the rental home's garage and so they charge their EV using an extension cord that plugs into a standard electrical outlet outside their front door. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)(Gillian Flaccus | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Portland City Council voted unanimously to require all new residential and mixed-use buildings to be ready for electric vehicle charging.

The council approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ready Code Project which amends current Portland zoning laws to require all new multi-dwelling and mixed-use development with five or more units — that include onsite parking — to provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“As we continue to shape a future that transitions us away from fossil fuels, this project will ensure that our new residential development projects will have adequate electric-vehicle infrastructure, allowing for a more equitably balanced expansion to those who would otherwise not have access to charging stations,” said Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. “I want to thank the Planning and Sustainability Commission for all the excellent work put into this well-rounded proposal.”

The new rules will go into effect on March 31, 2023.

