Portland will require new residential and mixed use buildings to be EV ready

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Portland City Council voted unanimously to require all new residential and mixed-use buildings to be ready for electric vehicle charging.

The council approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ready Code Project which amends current Portland zoning laws to require all new multi-dwelling and mixed-use development with five or more units — that include onsite parking — to provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“As we continue to shape a future that transitions us away from fossil fuels, this project will ensure that our new residential development projects will have adequate electric-vehicle infrastructure, allowing for a more equitably balanced expansion to those who would otherwise not have access to charging stations,” said Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. “I want to thank the Planning and Sustainability Commission for all the excellent work put into this well-rounded proposal.”

The new rules will go into effect on March 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.