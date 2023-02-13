Portland’s Ndamukong Suh plays Super Bowl for 3rd time in career

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three former Oregon high school athletes are members of the Super Bowl squad from Philadelphia. Isaac Seumalo is Philly’s starting offensive guard from Corvallis. Marlon Tuipulotu out of Central High in Independence was on the injured list and Portland’s Ndamukong Suh was back on the Super Sunday state for a third time in his career.

From Grant High to Glendale, Suh is a three-time all-pro who just made his third Super Bowl appearance with a third different team in Season 13 after signing the Eagles in November as a defensive tackle.

The 36-year-old Portlander will always be a Grant General from the class of 2005.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.