Two injured in downtown Oregon City shooting

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Oregon City on Sunday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found two people who were hurt in a parking lot.

Police said one person was treated at the scene by paramedics, while the second person was taken to OHSU for injuries sustained from at least one gunshot wound. The victim’s current condition is not known.

SEE ALSO: Portland’s most dangerous streets

No arrests have been made at this time, but police said detectives learned the suspect and victims know each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.