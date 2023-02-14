1 dead, 2 injured in Salem shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead and another man and a teenage girl are injured after a shooting in Salem Monday evening, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast Arbon Drive and Northeast Vallejo Street just before 9 p.m. to find three people with gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old man died and a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A teenage girl was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

An investigation revealed that several men were gathered in the street when a fight started resulting in gunfire. A stray bullet went into a nearby home and hurt the teenage girl.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Salem Police Tips line at 503-588-8477.

