Community members gather outside Mt. Hood Birthing Center after announced closure

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Legacy Health is aiming to close the birthing center at Mt. Hood Medical Center within the next month or so.

The health organization says they have no other choice but to do so, because of rising costs in the medical field that no longer make the birthing center sustainable.

News of the potential closure has driven some community members to outrage, and some of them took to the streets in front of the Medical Center Monday evening.

“As a community,” a mother of two children born at the birthing center said, “we need to fight for the future of our new families and prove to the administration that this is not the right thing to do.”

Legacy Health says they looked into alternatives to keep the birthing center’s doors open but ultimately could not find a financially viable way to do so.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mary Afsari-Howard, an OBGYN working in Gresham for nearly 15 years, says, “One life in danger is too many. One baby showing up in distress is too many.”

Dr. Afsari-Howard says over her years, their medical staff has adapted to the needs of the community. She says studies show the marginalized women they serve have the potential highest death and illness rates due to pregnancy, and their team makes sure that doesn’t happen.

In the Gresham community, she says she sees patients with “high-risk conditions, multiple languages spoken, lack of prenatal care, substance abuse and the list goes on and on, every day at our unit.”

Legacy Health says the closure was a difficult, but necessary choice that will require a waiver from the Oregon Health Authority before being made official.

Some community leaders are hoping that doesn’t come to fruition.

“It is an absolute disgrace that Legacy Health would close down a birthing center that is absolutely vital to so member community members out here on the east side,” Stan Pulliam, Mayor of Sandy, said.

“All of these communities are counting on this birthing center,” Deena DiNucci, Gresham City Counselor, added. “Not just the people in Gresham.”

“It is a travesty to think that we cannot support a birthing center at the epicenter of east county,” Jerry Hinton, another Gresham City Counselor, said.

Legacy Health says although they’re planning to cease deliveries at the medical center, they’ll still provide women’s health services at Mt. Hood. Noting that they’re expanding gynecology services and establishing high-risk pregnancy outpatient care. The health organization highlighted that closing the birthing center was a decision no one wanted to make.

Legacy Health has answers to additional questions on the FAQ page found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

