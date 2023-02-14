Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

