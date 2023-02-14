On the Go with Ayo at the Day of Love wedding event

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Justice Court opened its doors for the Day of Love to provide affordable weddings. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went down there to check out the weddings that are taking place on Valentine’s Day.

With flowers, cupcakes and music all provided, nine couples are set to get married today.

Valentine’s day is the most common day for people to get married. The second most popular day is Halloween.

