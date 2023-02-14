Greater Idaho legislation moves to House floor

BOISE Idaho (KPTV) - Idaho lawmakers are continuing the conversation about the Greater Idaho movement at the state capitol. HJM1, a piece of legislation proposed in the House State Affairs Committee, received testimony on Monday.

The bill is a call to action that allows Idaho lawmakers to start talking about the movement with Oregon lawmakers.

The plan calls for Idaho to be expanded to include rural Oregon. So far, 11 counties in Oregon have signed a petition in support of the expansion.

The measure passed the House State Affairs Committee despite lawmakers’ claims that it would be difficult. They’ve now sent it to the floor of the House with a do-pass recommendation.

It would then be sent to the federal government, where Congress would decide whether or not to approve the expansion.

