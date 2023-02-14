Heavy police presence at scene of officer involved shooting in Wilsonville

There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas County deputies have a Lincoln sedan surrounded, windows shot out, and a hand gun on the trunk.(KPTV / Connor McCarthy)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a heavy police presence at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Wilsonville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Town Center Loop East.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several more hours.

When FOX 12 arrived on the scene there was a Lincoln sedan surrounded by police vehicles with the back window shot out and a handgun resting on the car’s truck.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

