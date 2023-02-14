Heavy police presence at scene of officer involved shooting in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a heavy police presence at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Wilsonville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Town Center Loop East.

#BREAKING: On scene of a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville. @ClackCoSheriff deputies have this Lincoln sedan surrounded, windows shot out, and a hand gun is on the trunk of the car. Working to learn more @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JiScPtEkD4 — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 14, 2023

The intersection is expected to be closed for several more hours.

When FOX 12 arrived on the scene there was a Lincoln sedan surrounded by police vehicles with the back window shot out and a handgun resting on the car’s truck.

