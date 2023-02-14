Crash on NW Barnes Road traps truck’s passenger

A truck crash on NW Barnes Road in Portland on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023.
A truck crash on NW Barnes Road in Portland on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023.(Dennis Weis / Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A crash caused on Northwest Barnes Road on Tuesday morning trapped a truck’s passenger before they were rescued by firefighters.

According to a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, it happened around 10:37 a.m. at the turn for Pittock Mansion.

When crews arrived at the scene the driver was okay but a passenger was pinned and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

