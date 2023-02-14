Light Snow to Start, Dry by Late Morning

Good morning! Scattered snow showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Tuesday. Temperatures are real marginal this morning, ranging between the low to mid 30s in our interior valleys (slightly warmer along the coast). Of course, our local hills & mountains are cooler, so that’s where most of the snow has been accumulating. As of about 3:00 A.M., Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows were reporting about 16″ of new snow. Most spots near sea level have only seen a dusting of snow, and roads have been in good shape. Due to our hilly terrain, be prepared for varying road conditions. There could be some icy/snowy spots on your A.M. commute. Most of the precipitation will wrap up between 6:00-9:00 A.M., leading to a drier remainder of the day. Sunshine should gradually emerge as we head into midday. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s.

Anything left on roads (slush/water) could refreeze tonight as temperatures fall into the low 30s and 20s. The remainder of the week looks pretty mellow though, with a warming trend mid to late week. Eventually, we’ll return to the low 50s around Saturday.

Our next round of showers & mountain snow will arrive between Sunday and Monday, but it doesn’t look like much. It’ll turn a touch cooler early next week with highs dipping into the low 40s.

Stay safe out there, and have a great Valentine’s Day!

