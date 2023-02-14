Mainly dry through next weekend; but lots of frosty nights

Skies have been a bit cloudier than expected today, but at least the flurries disappeared on schedule! As expected temperatures have warmed well above freezing and even the spots that picked up snow this morning are seeing lots of melting.

Skies should mainly clear out this evening and overnight, leading to plenty of frosty temps for the Wednesday morning commute. Since most roads are dry, we don’t anticipate any widespread icy areas. There may be a few spots of fog or freezing fog tomorrow morning as well.

Tomorrow will be a fantastic mainly sunny day. Temperatures rise a bit closer to normal after that cold start.

Wx Blog (kptv)

In general, high pressure keeps weather systems away through this upcoming weekend. We’ll only see clouds at times with just the slightest chance for a shower at some point. Most likely we’ll remain dry through Sunday.

On Monday a weak weather system gives us a shower chance and then we finally have a soaker as a strong cold front moves onshore. That will be our next “weather maker” with plenty of rain and wind too.

Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow!

