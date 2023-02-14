Man arrested for armed robberies at Tigard bowling alley, Beaverton restaurant

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM PST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man is accused of committing two armed robberies in the span of a few hours on Monday, according to the Tigard Police Department.

The investigation began at about 1:10 p.m. when Tigard police officers responded to Tigard Bowl, at 11660 Southwest Pacific Highway. Police said employees reported a man pulled a gun out, demanded money, then ran off.

Officers and a K-9 searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

Then just after 3:30 p.m., Beaverton police officers responded an armed robbery at a restaurant in the 6100 block of Southwest Lombard Avenue. Employees reported a man hit a worker in the face with a gun and got away with money.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect, identified by police as Lenddell Sneed, nearby.

Sneed was booked into the Washington County Jail for two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and fourth-degree assault.

