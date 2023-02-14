Man arrested for murder 2 years after woman found dead in Longview

Lisa Jo Patterson
Lisa Jo Patterson(Longview Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was found dead two years ago, according to the Longview Police Department.

On Feb. 14, 2021, 57-year-old Lisa Jo Patterson was found dead behind the YMCA on 15th Avenue. Investigators determined Patterson died by homicide but did not give specific details about the cause of death.

According to police, Patterson had been living as a transient in the Longview area at the time of her death.

Detectives examined hundreds of pieces of evidence over the course of the two-year investigation, according to police. On Tuesday, detectives arrested John David Roach, of Longview, in connection with Patterson’s murder.

Roach was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for first-degree murder.

No other details about the investigation have been released by police at this time.

Police said detectives partnered with many outside resources to work this case including the FBI, Washington State Patrol Crime Labs, Cowlitz County Coroner, and the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorneys Office.

