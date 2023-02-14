Man gets 6 years after exposing himself to 12-year-old in Beaverton

Uriel Nava-Montoya.
Uriel Nava-Montoya.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 29-year-old Oregon man has been sentenced to 75 months in prison after exposing himself to a 12-year-old in September, according to the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say on the morning of Sept. 7, a 12-year-old girl walking to school witnessed Uriel Nava-Montoya, 29, exposing himself at the Mountain View Champions Park in Beaverton. The girl began walking fast at which point investigators say Nava-Montoya followed, touching her buttocks.

The girl then began running, making it to Mountain View Middle School where she immediately told the administration what happened.

Nava-Montoya reportedly followed the girl to the school, later being seen wandering around the property by staff. When asked why he was on the campus, Nava-Montoya claimed he was there to enroll his child in school, giving the administration a fake address and multiple background stories. After leaving Mountain View, Nava-Montoya headed to Chehalem Elementary School, again claiming to be a new student’s parent.

Beaverton police arrived soon after, taking Nava-Montoya into custody.

The D.A.’s Office said at the time of the arrest, Nava-Montoya was already on probation for Public Indecency and Sexual Abuse in the third degree after exposing himself in a grocery store and touching the buttocks of an adult woman weeks earlier.

Nava-Montoya pled guilty to Sexual Abuse in the first degree and Public Indecency Tuesday. He was sentenced to 75 months in prison, pursuant to Ballot Measure 11.

