Mt. Hood communities slammed with snow

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Monday brought nonstop snow in the Cascades.

According to ODOT’s Trip Check website, highways at higher elevations required chains and studded tires. This includes highways around Mt. Hood and near the mountain’s ski areas.

Those who came up to Mt. Hood for activities in the snow Monday say they are getting their activities done early because they feel driving could become very difficult.

“There was a little bit of sliding if you just stayed still, but as heavy as the snow is coming down, I feel it’ll get worse,” said Annika Hatt, who is visiting family from Texas.

Daniela Yaziciyan and her dog were driving from Bend to Portland. Yaziciyan says driving became challenging once she passed Warm Springs on her way from Bend.

“Once I got into the mountain, I was slipping and sliding,” she said. “I did have to like 25 miles per hour, and people were passing me.”

