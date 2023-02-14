Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus in NE Portland

Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus
Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died Tuesday morning after they were hit by a TriMet bus near the Gateway Transit Center, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Northeast Pacific Avenue, just east of the entrance to the Gateway Transit Center. The person who died has not yet been identified. The driver remained at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for murder 2 years after woman found dead in Longview

Transit police officers are investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

Northeast Pacific will be closed between Northeast 99th Avenue and the Gateway Transit Center during the investigation.

TriMet released a statement following the crash, saying:

“We offer condolences to the loved ones of the person who died. Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including our operator and staff who responded. TriMet is working closely with our Transit Police Division as they conduct a full investigation.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Many of us wake up to at least SOME snow on the ground Tuesday; but most of your Valentine’s Day should be unaffected by weather
Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100...
Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots
Portland's most dangerous streets
Portland’s most dangerous streets
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Greater Idaho legislation moves to House floor
2 arrested with more than 7 ponds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
2 arrested with more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines during traffic stop

Latest News

File: US fighter jet
Portland fighter jets were scrambled to Montana for UFO on Sunday
Behind the scenes look at Valentine's Day bouquets at Beaverton Florists
Behind the scenes look at Valentine's Day bouquets at Beaverton Florists
Rural pharmacy closures force patients to drive farther
Years of pharmacy closures forcing rural Oregonians to drive farther for prescriptions
Lisa Jo Patterson
Man arrested for murder 2 years after woman found dead in Longview