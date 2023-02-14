Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died Tuesday morning after they were hit by a TriMet bus near the Gateway Transit Center, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Northeast Pacific Avenue, just east of the entrance to the Gateway Transit Center. The person who died has not yet been identified. The driver remained at the scene.

Transit police officers are investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

Northeast Pacific will be closed between Northeast 99th Avenue and the Gateway Transit Center during the investigation.

TriMet released a statement following the crash, saying:

“We offer condolences to the loved ones of the person who died. Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including our operator and staff who responded. TriMet is working closely with our Transit Police Division as they conduct a full investigation.”

