Salem police investigating after 3 people found with gunshot wounds

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is investigating after three people were found with gunshot wounds Monday night.

Officers from the Salem P.D. were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire near Arbon DR and Vallejo ST NE, according to authorities.

Once at the scene, police found three people with gunshot wounds. The victims were treated by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital.

According to Salem P.D., detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are assuming control of the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

