‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of shots fired at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

