Suspect charged with murder after missing man found dismembered in concrete-filled barrel

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the body of Michael Bradley Cox, who had been reported...
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the body of Michael Bradley Cox, who had been reported missing in December 2022, was found inside of a barrel on Jan. 25, 2023.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, N.C. - According to authorities, a man who went missing more than a month ago was discovered dismembered inside a concrete-filled barrel in North Carolina and now a suspect has been charged with his murder.

According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the department executed a search warrant on Jan. 25 at a home and a connecting parcel of land in Sanford. Detectives discovered a 55-gallon barrel “in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete and suspected human remains” on the second day of the search.

The concrete from the barrel was removed and sent to the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office where a dismembered body was discovered inside.

The sheriff’s office identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox, who had been reported missing in December 2022.

Jackie Lamar Bright was charged with Cox’s murder by the sheriff’s office.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Jackie Lamar Bright has been charged with murder after the...
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Jackie Lamar Bright has been charged with murder after the body of Michael Bradley Cox, who had been reported missing in December 2022, was found dismembered inside of a barrel on Jan. 25, 2023.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Bright had been released from prison in May 2022 and was on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Jan. 6 on unrelated charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and Controlled Substance violations. Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on Jan. 11 for the parole violation and additional Controlled Substance violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was currently on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office placed Bright into custody for unrelated charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Controlled Substance violations on January 6th, 2023,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on January 11th, 2023 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for the parole violation and additional controlled substance violations.”

Police did not reveal a motive for the killing as the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100...
Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots
Wx Blog
Many of us wake up to at least SOME snow on the ground Tuesday; but most of your Valentine’s Day should be unaffected by weather
Portland's most dangerous streets
Portland’s most dangerous streets
2 arrested with more than 7 ponds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
2 arrested with more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Greater Idaho legislation moves to House floor

Latest News

Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
Otters paint Valentine's Day cards
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck
FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.
Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
A total of 11 suspects in the killing are now in U.S. custody. (Source: Gray News)
US arrests 4 tied to assassination of Haitian president