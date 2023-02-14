Suspect charged with murder after missing man found dismembered in concrete-filled barrel

LEE COUNTY, N.C. - According to authorities, a man who went missing more than a month ago was discovered dismembered inside a concrete-filled barrel in North Carolina and now a suspect has been charged with his murder.

According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the department executed a search warrant on Jan. 25 at a home and a connecting parcel of land in Sanford. Detectives discovered a 55-gallon barrel “in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete and suspected human remains” on the second day of the search.

The concrete from the barrel was removed and sent to the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office where a dismembered body was discovered inside.

The sheriff’s office identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox, who had been reported missing in December 2022.

Jackie Lamar Bright was charged with Cox’s murder by the sheriff’s office.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Jackie Lamar Bright has been charged with murder after the body of Michael Bradley Cox, who had been reported missing in December 2022, was found dismembered inside of a barrel on Jan. 25, 2023. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Bright had been released from prison in May 2022 and was on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Jan. 6 on unrelated charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and Controlled Substance violations. Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on Jan. 11 for the parole violation and additional Controlled Substance violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was currently on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office placed Bright into custody for unrelated charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Controlled Substance violations on January 6th, 2023,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on January 11th, 2023 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for the parole violation and additional controlled substance violations.”

Police did not reveal a motive for the killing as the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.