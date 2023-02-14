Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:38 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Portland's most dangerous streets
Portland’s most dangerous streets
Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100...
Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots
Wx Blog
Many of us wake up to at least SOME snow on the ground Tuesday; but most of your Valentine’s Day should be unaffected by weather
Blog Images
Sticking snow likely for many of us early Tuesday morning; a First Alert Day
1 dead in NE Portland shooting; no suspects yet, police say
1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet

Latest News

The suspect was found dead off campus from what was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Suspect in Michigan State shooting dead, campus police say
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Community members gather outside Mt. Hood Birthing Center after announced closure
Mt. Hood getting steady layer of snow but residents aren’t worried
West Hills gets early dusting of snow as residents begin to prepare