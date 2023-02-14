Volunteers demand better care for animals at Troutdale shelter

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been building up for years, and volunteers at the Multnomah County Animal Shelter said now is the time to change how animals inside are cared for.

Kelley Sherman has volunteered at the shelter since 2018. Over that time, she claims animals have been neglected for attention and basic medical care. She also claims dogs have been released to people without a proper background check, resulting in many returning to the shelter.

“It’s insane to me the way it’s become,” Sherman said. “It’s a free-for-all, anything goes.”

Sherman said it was the condition of one dog that was the breaking point for her. Daisy Mae was recently admitted into the shelter with a tumor hanging from her stomach. Sherman said as she was caring for Daisy Mae, she noticed discomfort and the tumor would bleed. FOX 12 made the decision to blur out the tumor in the video attached because of its graphic nature. Sherman said she went to Multnomah County Animal Service Director, Erin Grahek, to try and get Daisy Mae medical attention right away.

“If you can’t look at this tumor and see leaving this dog in this condition is an issue then how can we trust you with anything?” Sherman said. “It’s just the standard of care up there. Daisy represents the lack of care.”

Grahek said that’s not the case. She claims after Sherman approached her, she consulted with the shelter’s only veterinarian and it was determined the tumor was not life-threatening. Daisy Mae wasn’t in need of emergency surgery. But Grahek admits quality of care isn’t where she would like it to be. According to her, that comes down to being short-staffed and having only one veterinarian on hand.

“I always think we can be better,” Grahek said. “I think there are some things, filling those positions, would give us greater capacity for doing more spay and neuter surgeries here on site It would give us greater capacity for other medical procedures.”

Grahek has been in charge for less than a year. So many of the issues Sherman claims to have experienced are a culmination of years of poor leadership. Grahek said when she took the reins, there was a lack of care for the animals in the shelter. But she said that doesn’t mean the staff on hand were not dedicated to taking care of the animals inside.

“We saw some concerns and that’s why we’re working really hard to hire the staff so we could provide direct care,” Grahek said.

Last month, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson called on the animal services division to review its practices after the shelter became overwhelmed and paused taking in animals. That pause has since been lifted.

When it comes to Daisy Mae, Grahek said she will be getting her surgery and she will be going home with a family on Wednesday. Both Sherman and Grahek said the best thing you can do to help a local shelter is volunteer your time because every little bit helps. For Sherman, she said there is still a lot of work to do at the Multnomah County Animal Shelter. Because what she’s still seeing are animals who are in desperate need of care.

“I don’t volunteer for me, I do it for the dogs,” Sherman said. “I’m there because I know they need me.”

