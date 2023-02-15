2 suffer ‘extensive’ injuries after rescue from burning house in Sandy

2 suffer ‘extensive’ injuries after rescue from burning house in Sandy
2 suffer ‘extensive’ injuries after rescue from burning house in Sandy(Clackamas Fire District)
By Joanna Wilson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued from a burning house early Wednesday morning in Sandy, according to the Clackamas Fire District.

At about 2 a.m., fire crews responded to a burning house on Evans Street. When they arrived, they found the entire structure on fire and were told two people might still be inside.

SEE ALSO: NORAD conducts air defense exercise off Washington coast

The Clackamas Fire battalion chief upgraded the fire and called for a second ambulance as one was already on the way. Meanwhile, fire crews shifted into “rescue mode,” they said.

The first victim was found inside the home a few minutes after crews arrived, and the second victim a short time later, firefighters said. Both people had suffered “extensive” injuries and were taken by ambulance for medical treatment.

Chief Sam McCullough said, “This outcome was only made possible through constant training and hard work by both fire departments who also take the time to train and drill together.”

SEE ALSO: Report reveals increase in Multnomah County homeless deaths

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the fire, firefighters said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
2 arrested with more than 7 ponds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
2 arrested with more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
File: US fighter jet
Portland fighter jets were scrambled to Montana for UFO on Sunday
Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus
Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus in NE Portland
File: Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.
Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

Latest News

File: National Guard fighter jets
NORAD conducts air defense exercise off Washington coast
Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach
Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach
Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach
Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world