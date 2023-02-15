48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The largest sportsmen’s show west of the Mississippi is back in Portland this week!
The 48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show at the Portland Expo Center will feature more than 800 exhibits, hundreds of new products, more than 120 seminars and dozens of new features and things to do.
The event runs from Wednesday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 19.
For more information about the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show, click here.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.