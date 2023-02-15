48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show

The largest sportsmen's show west of the Mississippi is back in Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The largest sportsmen’s show west of the Mississippi is back in Portland this week!

The 48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show at the Portland Expo Center will feature more than 800 exhibits, hundreds of new products, more than 120 seminars and dozens of new features and things to do.

The largest sportsmen's show west of the Mississippi is back in Portland.

The event runs from Wednesday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 19.

The largest sportsmen's show west of the Mississippi is back in Portland.

For more information about the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
2 arrested with more than 7 ponds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
2 arrested with more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
File: US fighter jet
Portland fighter jets were scrambled to Montana for UFO on Sunday
Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus
Pedestrian dies after being hit by TriMet bus in NE Portland
File: Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.
Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

Latest News

48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
Classroom of the Month for February 2023
Classroom of the Month for February 2023