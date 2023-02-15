Blazers’ Lillard and Simons to compete in All-Star weekend 3-point contest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will participate in the 2023 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Lillard, who will also be appearing in his seventh All-Star game, will make his third appearance in the 3-point contest after competing previously in 2019 and 2014.

SEE ALSO: Blazers hit 23 3-pointers, beat LeBron-less Lakers 127-115

This season, Lillard has recorded averages of 31.2 points (46.7% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.82 steals and 36.1 minutes in 45 game.

This will be Simons’ first 3-point contest appearance, averaging 21.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.1% 3-PT, 91.0% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 35.7 minutes in 55 games this season. Ranking second in the league for 2022-2023 for total three-pointers made, he’s also the youngest NBA player to record at least 100 shots from beyond the arc in the first 25 games of the season.

The 3-point contest will take place Saturday, followed by the All-Star game Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.