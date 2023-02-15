Blazers’ Lillard and Simons to compete in All-Star weekend 3-point contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) chats with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) chats with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will participate in the 2023 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Lillard, who will also be appearing in his seventh All-Star game, will make his third appearance in the 3-point contest after competing previously in 2019 and 2014.

This season, Lillard has recorded averages of 31.2 points (46.7% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.82 steals and 36.1 minutes in 45 game.

This will be Simons’ first 3-point contest appearance, averaging 21.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.1% 3-PT, 91.0% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 35.7 minutes in 55 games this season. Ranking second in the league for 2022-2023 for total three-pointers made, he’s also the youngest NBA player to record at least 100 shots from beyond the arc in the first 25 games of the season.

The 3-point contest will take place Saturday, followed by the All-Star game Sunday.

