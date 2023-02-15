Camas student wants to ride to prom in WWII tank

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) - Sherman Bynum is into all sorts of things most high school students like, but on top of that he loves tanks. So much so, he wants to take one to prom.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I just like tanks. Tanks are cool. So, when I got an email about prom, I was just like with my friends one day.” Sherman’s friend, Sam Tetro, explained it from there. “He was like, ‘Hey, want to take a tank to prom?’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Sherman’s mom, Megan Bynum, said she was taken aback at first.

“I think he got the words out, ‘OK mom, hear me out, it’s about a tank’ out of his mouth. I was like ‘No, no.’ Then, over the last 24 hours, it has just become a thing.”

Sherman said he called around until he eventually stumbled across Frank, who lives in Portland, and actually owns an M3A1 street legal tank.

“I swear when he picks up the phone,” Sherman recalled, “he sounded like was in the tank. I was like, ‘I have the strangest question you’re ever going to hear.’”

Sherman said he asked if he’d drive them to prom in it, and Frank said he’d be happy to so long as he’d cover the $1,000 cost. Like clockwork, Sherman started a GoFundMe.

Sherman said they started approaching their goal fast. The downside is, he and his friends are dateless.

“Who needs girls when you have a tank? No,” he laughed, “we don’t have dates.”

However, Sherman’s twin sister, Sohpie, has a ticket. “It’s not a limo,” she said. “It’s not a hummer. It’s a tank. At first, I was a little apprehensive. I didn’t know if it really fits the vibe I’m going for, for prom. But I changed my mind!”

Hearing the news the tank to prom thing is likely going to happen wasn’t a surprise to Sherman’s mom.

“This is absolutely insane,” she said. “But, I don’t have to worry about them getting home safely, because what’s going to happen to a tank?”

Tetro, a senior, said this will be his first and last prom, and he’s happy to be “going out with a bang.”

Meanwhile, for Sherman, a junior, he has high hopes for next year.

“It’s hard to one-up a tank. Next year, we’re thinking of repelling from a Black Hawk.” Sherman is also into planes. “The only reason we didn’t this year is because I called the air guard and they wouldn’t let us do it. So, we had to stick to what we could.”

Megan calls her son “the go big or go home type.” She said she’s proud of him for following through, and that this whole situation generally fits the teens mantra of living life to the fullest.

“We’re just doing this to have fun,” Sherman said, “and make people laugh. That’s what this is.”

If you’d like to donate to Sherman’s cause, you can find a link to a GoFundMe here.

