Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A coast guard helicopter aircrew rescued three surfers in Agate Beach Sunday. The surfers had been pushed against the rocks.
The Coast Guard Air Facility in Newport used an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to conduct the rescue. The aircrew brought all three surfers safely to shore where the Newport Fire Department was waiting to provide assistance.
