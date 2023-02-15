Cold & Foggy Morning, Turning Mostly Sunny

Good morning! It’s a cold & dry start to our Wednesday across the Pacific Northwest. Almost every city has dropped into the low 30s and 20s, so be prepared to scrape some frost off your windshields. I’m also tracking areas of fog that are expanding across our western valleys. This is freezing fog, so I can’t rule out a few slick spots out there on the A.M. commute. Fog will gradually burn off to mostly sunny skies, and it’ll turn out to be a pretty nice afternoon. Expect temperatures to be on the cooler side of things with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. We’ll see almost a repeat day tomorrow, with patchy morning fog & filtered sunshine during the afternoon.

High pressure overhead should keep our weather dry between today and Saturday. A few ripples / shortwaves passing through the ridge will increase cloud cover later this week. Our weather should be pretty mellow though, with a slight warming trend through the end of the week.

Our next round of showers and mountain snow arrives between late Sunday and early Monday. Initially, precipitation should be on the lighter side of things. By Tuesday, heavier rain, gustier wind and more significant mountain snow will push in.

I don’t see a threat for lowland snow or ice over the next week, but that could change around Wednesday-Thursday (8-9 days out). The pattern looks quite similar to what we just dealt with. Will it play out in similar fashion? That’s tough to determine at this point. It could just be a brush of wintry mischief, or it may be more significant snow/ice. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Wednesday!

