Increased cloud cover, but likely dry for a few days

Light showers are expected to begin Monday
Cloudier but dry
Cloudier but dry(KPTV)
By Camila Orti and Katie Zuniga
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
It was a foggy start this morning, but after the fog mixed out we got mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It was a little bit cooler than average today, with high temperatures expected to top out in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be very similar- but cloudier overall. Expect high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Thanks to a high pressure system overhead, our weather is looking mainly dry through Sunday. We’re expecting cloud cover to increase a bit as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Cool mornings in the 30s and high temperatures in the 40s persist through Sunday.

We will be turning wetter next week. It’ll start light on President’s Day, then the rain will be heavier and wind will be gustier on Tuesday. As a trough deepens Wednesday and things cool down, we’re watching closely to see if we could get a similar setup to what we saw this week. The potential is there for some morning flurries Wednesday. Stay tuned! That cold/wet system will likely bring another round of significant mountain snow.

FIRST ALERT: For now, no FAWD planned, but things may change as we get closer to Wednesday.

