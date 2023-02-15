Man arrested for four assaults in SE Portland; detectives seek more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for multiple assaults in the Central Eastside District, and detectives are looking for anyone who may have also been a victim.

Police said the assaults happened in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Detectives determined there to be at least four incidents, spanning from Jan. 12 to Feb. 7, that were committed by the same suspect. The victims did not know the suspect.

According to police, the suspect primarily targeted women with an edged weapon used for slashing. Three victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for their injuries, while a fourth victim escaped unhurt.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identified the suspect as Christopher Luchini and determined he was an employee at a local grocery store.

On Tuesday evening, officers arrested Luchini while he was at work. Police said a search warrant was served on his property and evidence was found connecting him to the assaults.

Luchini was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for three counts of second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives believe there are likely more victims who have not yet reported their assault, according to police. Anyone who believes they were assaulted by Luchini, or anyone who believes they have information about an assault, to contact Detective Carlos Ibarra at carlos.ibarra@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3333.

