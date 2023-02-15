OLCC: More than 7,000 marijuana vapes recalled

File photo.
File photo.
By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After recalling four Oregon marijuana vape products in January, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is recalling more products from the same company.

The OLCC says investigators have found three additional production batches of cannabis vape cartridges seem to contain prohibited additives.

OLCC recalls 4 marijuana vaping products.
OLCC recalls 4 marijuana vaping products.(OLCC)

The products were sold under the brand Firefly Extracts or Smoke-Rite Wellness and were manufactured by Hillsboro-based Plank Road Laboratories, Inc.

SEE ALSO: OLCC recalls 4 marijuana vaping products

Of the additional production batches, OCC says more than 7,000 units were sold and 500 units were still on the market.

The recall now includes the products below:

  • Product name: Firefly – “Purple Kush 8:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/27/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 06/21/2022
  • Product name: Firefly – “Suver Haze” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/24/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/11/2022
  • Product name: Firefly – “T-1″ or “High CBD 8:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/19/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 05/19/2022
  • Product name: Firefly – Cherry Wife 8:1″ or “High CBD Blend 8″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 02/13/2022
  • Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 1:1″ or “High CBD Blend 1″ or “High CBD Blend 1:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 10/23/2021
  • Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 2:1″ or “High CBD Blend 2″ or “High CBD Blend 2:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 12/12/2021
  • Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 10:1″ or “High CBD Blend 10″ or “High CBD Blend 10:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 07/27/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 08/16/2021
  • Product name: Firefly – El Jefe” or “High CBD Blend 0″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 07/15/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 07/28/2021
  • Product name: Firefly – Sour Space Candy” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/03/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 05/09/2021
  • Product name: Firefly – “High CBD Blend 0″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/1/2020 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 12/24/2020

Officials say the products don’t conform to state standards regarding additives. OLCC says the licensee’s records indicate the products contain CBN, an artificially derived cannabinoid illegal under Oregon law.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100...
Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots
Wx Blog
Many of us wake up to at least SOME snow on the ground Tuesday; but most of your Valentine’s Day should be unaffected by weather
Portland's most dangerous streets
Portland’s most dangerous streets
2 arrested with more than 7 ponds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
2 arrested with more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines during traffic stop
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Greater Idaho legislation moves to House floor

Latest News

A truck crash on NW Barnes Road in Portland on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023.
Northwest Barnes Road Crash
Uriel Nava-Montoya.
Man gets 6 years after exposing himself to 12-year-old in Beaverton
officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
Officer involved shooting in Wilsonville
KPTV file image
1 dead, 2 injured in Salem shooting