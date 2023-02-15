OLCC: More than 7,000 marijuana vapes recalled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After recalling four Oregon marijuana vape products in January, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is recalling more products from the same company.

The OLCC says investigators have found three additional production batches of cannabis vape cartridges seem to contain prohibited additives.

OLCC recalls 4 marijuana vaping products. (OLCC)

The products were sold under the brand Firefly Extracts or Smoke-Rite Wellness and were manufactured by Hillsboro-based Plank Road Laboratories, Inc.

Of the additional production batches, OCC says more than 7,000 units were sold and 500 units were still on the market.

The recall now includes the products below:

Product name: Firefly – “Purple Kush 8:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/27/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 06/21/2022

Product name: Firefly – “Suver Haze” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/24/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/11/2022

Product name: Firefly – “T-1″ or “High CBD 8:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/19/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 05/19/2022

Product name: Firefly – “ Cherry Wife 8:1″ or “High CBD Blend 8″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 02/13/2022

Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “ Cherry Wife 1:1″ or “High CBD Blend 1″ or “High CBD Blend 1:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 10/23/2021

Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 2:1″ or “High CBD Blend 2″ or “High CBD Blend 2:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 12/12/2021

Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 10:1″ or “High CBD Blend 10″ or “High CBD Blend 10:1″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 07/27/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 08/16/2021

Product name: Firefly – “ El Jefe” or “High CBD Blend 0″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 07/15/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 07/28/2021

Product name: Firefly – “ Sour Space Candy” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/03/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 05/09/2021

Product name: Firefly – “High CBD Blend 0″ vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/1/2020 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 12/24/2020

Officials say the products don’t conform to state standards regarding additives. OLCC says the licensee’s records indicate the products contain CBN, an artificially derived cannabinoid illegal under Oregon law.

