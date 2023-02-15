Police: Man wanted for assaulting Chipotle employee in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting Chipotle employee in Battle Ground last week.

The assault happened Thursday, Feb. 9, just before 7:40 p.m., at the Chipotle restaurant on Southwest Scotton Way. The suspect reportedly caused a disturbance and was asked to leave by employees. Police said the suspect then assaulted one of the employees before other people intervened.

The suspect fled in a white midsize SUV, similar to an Infiniti model, before officers arrived to the restaurant.

The unidentified suspect is described as an African American man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, and has a goatee-style beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Battle Ground Police Department at 311 or at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

