Police: Man wanted for assaulting Chipotle employee in Battle Ground

Surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in.
Surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in.(Battle Ground Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting Chipotle employee in Battle Ground last week.

The assault happened Thursday, Feb. 9, just before 7:40 p.m., at the Chipotle restaurant on Southwest Scotton Way. The suspect reportedly caused a disturbance and was asked to leave by employees. Police said the suspect then assaulted one of the employees before other people intervened.

The suspect fled in a white midsize SUV, similar to an Infiniti model, before officers arrived to the restaurant.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for four assaults in SE Portland; detectives seek more victims

The unidentified suspect is described as an African American man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, and has a goatee-style beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Battle Ground Police Department at 311 or at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

