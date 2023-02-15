Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is home to one of the most Googled movie homes worldwide.

A new study reveals the most Googled movie homes and where they are located, with the iconic McCallister family home in Home Alone being the most searched-for movie home.

In second place was the Cullen house from the movie Twilight which is located in Portland.

Searches for ‘twilight house’ total 8,400 per month and searches for ‘Cullen house twilight’ receive 3,800 searches per month on average, according to the study meaning the combined average number of searches per month for the house in Twilight is 12,200.

The Cullen family house is situated at 3333 NW Quimby St, Portland, Oregon. Officially named “Hoke House”, Nike footwear director John Hoke completed the home in 2007, and a year later, it was featured in the movie.

Another Oregon home made it to the top 10 list of the most searched houses in the world.

"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon.

The Goonies House in Astoria is the No. 7 most searched house, according to the study. With 3,300 worldwide searches per month.

The most popular movie homes are as follows, according to the study:

Home Alone: 70,000 worldwide searches per month Twilight: 12,200 worldwide searches per month Hocus Pocus: 12,000 worldwide searches per month Father of the Bride: 5,600 worldwide searches per month Edward Scissorhands: 5,300 worldwide searches per month The Notebook: 4,400 worldwide searches per month The Goonies: 3,300 worldwide searches per month Nights In Rodanthe: 2,800 worldwide searches per month The Holiday: 2,600 worldwide searches per month Scarface: 2,500 worldwide searches per month

