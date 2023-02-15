Portland man dies at hospital 3 days after motorcycle crash in Battle Ground

Clark County Sheriff's Office
Clark County Sheriff's Office(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM PST
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man from Portland died at a hospital three days after a motorcycle crash in Battle Ground, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight on Feb. 7, deputies responded to a crash in the 22600 block of Northeast 167th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said they learned a Battle Ground police officer tried to stop a 2003 Honda CBR600 motorcycle near the intersection of NE 167th Avenue and NE 219th St. but the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue.

The motorcyclist continued north, then went off the roadway and collided with several trees. The motorcyclist, identified as William D. Linson, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

SEE ALSO: Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

The sheriff’s office said detectives learned on Feb. 10 that Linson had died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Detective Patrick Spak at 564-397-4597.

