Remains found in shallow grave identified as Josephine Co. woman missing since 1959

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Skeletal remains that were found almost 40 years ago have been identified as a woman who was last seen in 1959, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found in the Quartz Creek area in June 1986. The sheriff’s office said the homeowner was in the process of putting in a new septic system when they found the remains in the ground about four feet deep. The homeowner had only owned the property for approximately 10 years.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found other items within the gravesite such as fabric believed to be from a dress, a worn set of dentures and two rubber implements, believed to be from a walker or crutches.

The remains were taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and DNA processing. The sheriff’s office said it was believed based on the condition of the remains that they may have been in the ground for about 15 to 25 years.

Between 1986 and 2016, the investigation into the identification of the remains was attempted multiple times by detectives and forensic examiners, according to the sheriff’s office. However, no leads were ever discovered to help with the identification.

With further DNA and genetic genealogy processing by Parabon NanoLabs, the sheriff’s office said investigators found that the remains may be Elsie Baker, who went missing under suspicious circumstances in 1959 in the Rogue River area.

After family and friends had not heard from Baker for a period of time, authorities went to her home and found her wheelchair but no sign of her. During the investigation, authorities learned Baker was being treated for cancer at the time and would have needed help to leave her home as she was mainly wheelchair bound.

The sheriff’s office said it was also discovered that about $10,000 was missing from Baker’s home. Unfortunately, authorities were not able to come up with any leads regarding the missing person case.

In 2022, Parabon NanoLabs found that if the remains were Baker, she may have a living grandson in the Utah area. Detectives contacted the grandson and explained the case.

With consent from the grandson, further DNA analysis was done and investigators were able to positively identify the remains as Baker.

No further details about the investigation have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

