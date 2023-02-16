2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court decided Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, that local governments can't declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws within their borders. The opinion was the first court test of the concept, which hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)(Andrew Selsky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:54 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Local governments in Oregon can’t declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws, a state appeals court decided Wednesday, in the first court case filed over a concept that hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years.

The measure in question, which was approved in Columbia County, forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and would impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to overturn block on gun control Measure 114

The state Court of Appeals ruled that it violates a law giving the state the power to regulate firearms. The ordinance would effectively, it found, “create a ‘patchwork quilt’ of firearms laws in Oregon, where firearms regulations that applied in some counties would not apply in Columbia County,” something lawmakers specifically wanted to avoid.

Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments around the U.S., including in Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Florida, experts say. Many are symbolic, but some carry legal force like the one in Columbia County, a conservative, rural logging area in deep-blue Oregon.

The sanctuary movement took off around 2018 as states considered stricter gun laws in the wake of mass shootings, but it had not previously faced a major legal challenge.

The Oregon case was filed in 2021 under a provision in state law that allows a judge to examine a measure before it goes into effect. A trial court judge originally declined to rule, a decision that was appealed to the higher court.

The ordinance’s supporters included the Oregon Firearms Federation, which said in a statement Wednesday that the ruling “calls into question the legitimacy of the court and the likelihood of getting fair rulings from it.”

Opponents included the legal arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety, which had argued that the ordinance violated the U.S. Constitution. Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, called the court’s decision “a win for public safety and the rule of law.”

SEE ALSO: Mayor Wheeler narrows down mass encampment locations, drafts letters of intent

“Opponents of gun safety laws have every right to advocate for change at the ballot box, statehouse, or Congress, but claiming to nullify them at the local level is both unconstitutional and dangerous,” Tirschwell said.

State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who has also sued two other Second Amendment sanctuary counties, also applauded the ruling.

“Today’s opinion by the Court of Appeals makes it clear that common sense requirements like safe storage and background checks apply throughout Oregon,” Rosenblum said. “Hopefully, other counties with similar measures on the books will see the writing on the wall.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine County Sheriff's Office
Remains found in shallow grave identified as Josephine Co. woman missing since 1959
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
File: Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.
Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

Latest News

Washougal man on mission to play catch for 365 days in a row
Police: Missing Vancouver 3-year-old believed to be with father.
Police: Missing Vancouver 3-year-old believed to be with father
Testimony begins in Oregon Senate for bill that would restore power of waivers
Man arrested for four assaults in SE Portland; detectives seek more victims