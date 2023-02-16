Attic fire damages home in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - An attic fire caused damage to a home in Hillsboro on Wednesday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at 1920 Southeast Alder. The 911 caller reported four-foot length flames and black smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Crews arrived to the scene and found a fire in the attic of the home. Officials said crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and worked to extinguish any hotspots in the attic space. The structural integrity of the roof was compromised by the fire, so firefighters did not go onto the roof for safety reasons.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

A Hillsboro fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.