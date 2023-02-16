Clackamas Co. to vote on purchasing local hotel for transitional housing

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County has a plan to help get people off the streets and find some stability.

The Quality Inn and Suites on Southeast Sunnyside Road in Clackamas could soon provide a path out of homelessness. The county’s hope is to use 100 rooms at the hotel as transitional housing, but neighbors are split about whether the location is ideal.

“We’re really happy to have a neighbor down the street doing such great work. We’re really happy that Kaiser has stepped up to say we love that it’s here and we love that it’s close to so many resources,” said Debi Stromberg, a youth leader and member at Creator Lutheran Church down the road.

“Homelessness needs to be addressed but I say this location, the Quality Inn, should not be the location simply because it is right near businesses,” said Maureen Grainger, who lives in Clackamas County.

Right now, Clackamas County already uses the Quality Inn and other hotels for transitional housing by providing people with vouchers, but they pay for the nightly cost of individual rooms, which they said can add up.

Adam Brown is the county’s Director of Health, Housing and Human Services. He said using the average nightly rate, 100 rooms could cost them $4.5 million per year. The county plans to use $8 million from the state’s Project Turnkey Award to buy the $15 million hotel - paying for the rest of it with a combination of regional funds.

He believes maintenance and operations will be between $750,000 and $1.25 million.

If the county owns the property, they said they’ll be able to manage it better and provide behavioral and physical health services in one place which he said, in turn, will help address neighbors’ concerns about public safety.

“This is the hub of Clackamas, businesses are recovering after COVID. Don’t do this,” said the president of the Happy Valley Business Alliance.

According to the county’s website, staff will be on-site 24/7, drug and alcohol use will not be allowed and camping outside will not be allowed.

Some others like Anna Hoesly, organizer of the Clackamas Land and Housing Cohort, said this purchase could potentially be a relief for people just trying to make ends meet.

“This transitional shelter is really crucial to those families who need a breath, sort of a minute, to get back on their feet because takes one medical crisis when you’re in that state of so close to the edge it pushes you over the edge,” she said. “I’m thinking of one family who has a 5-year-old and was able to restabilize in hotel shelter and enroll in school for the first time.”

The Board of County Commissioners will vote on whether to buy the Quality Inn at their meeting Thursday night.

