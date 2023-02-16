Dry Today, Chance of Light Showers Friday

Good morning! It’s another cold & dry start to our day across the Pacific Northwest. Spots of fog will be possible heading into sunrise, but mid & upper level clouds should help keep most areas fog-free. Today doesn’t look all that shabby. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Our skies should clear out this evening, leading to another chilly night.

Friday’s forecast has been a bit of a headache to nail down. A weak cold front will be sliding into the region, bringing scattered showers to western Washington and the northern Oregon Coast. This front is expected to stall out over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. It’s unclear exactly how far south it will go. If it stalls right over the metro area, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and spotty light showers. If it stalls just to our north, we should stay dry. I’m leaning toward the wetter solution, so expect a few light showers to wrap up the week.

This weekend looks like it will be mainly dry, but I can’t rule out a few isolated showers. Temperatures will range between the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in the 30s. Weather shouldn’t affect your lives too much until we get into next week. That’s when things will get more interesting.

A colder trough of low pressure will dive southeastward out of the Gulf of Alaska between Monday and Wednesday. Conditions will turn very wet by Tuesday, and quite snowy in the Cascades. Expect metro area highs to dip into the mid 40s. Cooler air will surge in Tuesday night, which will likely drop our snow level close to sea level. Most guidance suggests rain will switch over to snow (or a wintry mix), with a transition back to cold rain showers during the day. We still have some work to do on this part of the forecast. Details will be ironed out over the next few days, but I’d plan for at least some wintry mischief on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.