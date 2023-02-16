EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate was caught on camera.

Deputies say the theft happened Jan. 10 from a home in the 34000 block of Del Monte Avenue off of Seavey Loop Road in Eugene.

Eugene porch pirate caught on camera. (Lane County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. Deputies believe the involved car is a newer silver Mazda sedan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #23-0300.

