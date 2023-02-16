Eugene porch pirate caught on camera
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate was caught on camera.
Deputies say the theft happened Jan. 10 from a home in the 34000 block of Del Monte Avenue off of Seavey Loop Road in Eugene.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. Deputies believe the involved car is a newer silver Mazda sedan.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #23-0300.
